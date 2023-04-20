Iftar party held for Bal ashram, Nari Niketan children

Srinagar: In a unique and humanitarian gesture, an Iftar party for the students of Bal Ashram Handwara and Nari- Niketan Gulgam was organised by the District Administration Kupwara on Wednesday here at TRC complex, a press release said.

The Deputy Commissioner Kupwara; Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray, Chairman, District Development Council Kupwara; Irfan Sultan Pandithpori, Vice-Chairman District Development Council Kupwara; Haji Farooq Mir, ADC Kupwara; Gh. Nabi Bhat, District Social welfare officer Kupwara besides Wardens and staff of both the institutions also attended the Iftar party.