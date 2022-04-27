IG BSF, Dir Agri organise farmers outreach programme at Kupwara

Kupwara: Continuing the collective efforts to reach out to the farmers of far-flung and border areas of Kashmir Division, the Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare Department and Border Security Force (BSF) today organized a farmers outreach program at Keran, Kupwara.
The outreach programme was jointly inaugurated by Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Raja Babu Singh and Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal in presence of Chief Agriculture Officer Kupwara Nazir Ahmad Wani, besides senior officers of the department and border security force and a large gathering of farmers.
Speaking on the occasion, I.G BSF said that during the last few weeks due to the collective efforts of the Department and BSF several farmers outreach programmes have been organised at different border areas and this endeavour will definitely serve the purpose.
He said such farmer-centric outreach programmes for the people of border areas will continue in the coming days. He highlighted the need to strengthen the cooperation between BSF, the Agriculture Department and farmers for the overall development of the agriculture sector in border areas.
Director Agriculture on the occasion said that the department is committed to the development of far-flung and border areas of Kashmir valley. He further added that BSF and the Department have already devised a strategy for capacity building and skill empowerment of the farming community of the border areas.