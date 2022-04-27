IG BSF, Dir Agri organise farmers outreach programme at Kupwara

Kupwara: Continuing the collective efforts to reach out to the farmers of far-flung and border areas of Kashmir Division, the Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare Department and Border Security Force (BSF) today organized a farmers outreach program at Keran, Kupwara.

The outreach programme was jointly inaugurated by Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Raja Babu Singh and Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal in presence of Chief Agriculture Officer Kupwara Nazir Ahmad Wani, besides senior officers of the department and border security force and a large gathering of farmers.