IG BSF takes stock of LoC situation in Rajouri

Rajouri: Three days after the General Officer in Commanding (GOC) Northern Command, Lt Gen UpendraDwivedi visited Rajouri and Poonch districts and took stock of security scenario and situation, especially on the Line of Control (LoC), Inspector General of Border Security Force, D K Boora reached on a four-day visit in border areas and on day one reviewed the overall security situation.
The visit is taking place at a time when the ongoing ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan has completed a year and demand for permanent continuity of this agreement is growing shriller.
As per the Border Security Force, Inspector General Frontier Headquarter Jammu, D K Boora visited LoC area of sector Rajouri, and his tour of this border belt is for four days.
“On Thursday, IG BSF arrived on LoC of the under command units of Station Headquarter BSF Rajouri and he was welcomed by DIG SHQ Rajouri, D S Sindhu along with other officers of the sector,” BSF said in an official statement.
“The IG took stock of the situation on LoC of the under command SHQ Rajouri,” the BSF said.
IG BSF interacted with the BSF officers and troops deployed there on the LoC and reviewed the overall deployment and domination plan of the BSF.
He held a discussion with the concerned battalion commanders on the ground and reviewed the security situation, the BSF said.