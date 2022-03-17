IG BSF takes stock of LoC situation in Rajouri

“On Thursday, IG BSF arrived on LoC of the under command units of Station Headquarter BSF Rajouri and he was welcomed by DIG SHQ Rajouri, D S Sindhu along with other officers of the sector,” BSF said in an official statement.

“The IG took stock of the situation on LoC of the under command SHQ Rajouri,” the BSF said.

IG BSF interacted with the BSF officers and troops deployed there on the LoC and reviewed the overall deployment and domination plan of the BSF.