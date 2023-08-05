IG CRPF Kashmir reviews deployment in south Kashmir

Srinagar: The Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Kashmir Operation Sector, Gyanendra Kumar Verma Saturday conducted a comprehensive assessment of deployment across south Kashmir districts.
The assessment was done in the wake of the recent incidents wherein one Army soldier had gone missing in Kulgam district a few days ago. On Friday, three Army soldiers were killed during an encounter in the higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam district.
In the wake of these back-to-back incidents, the IG CRPF Kashmir Operation Sector, Saturday visited several areas and conducted a comprehensive assessment of deployment across south Kashmir districts.
"He gave strategic insights to fortify security measures and maintain operational readiness, ensuring a safer environment," Kashmir Ops Sector, CRPF said in a tweet. Meanwhile, a top CRPF official said that the IG CRPF had been conducting such a comprehensive assessment of the deployment in view of the incidents reported from the south Kashmir district.
"He took a review of the situation in view of these incidents and assessed the overall security measures put in place in these areas," the official said.
He said the thrust was given on the CRPF deployment in view of the recent incidents while deliberations were held on the safety of the CRPF personnel as well.