IG CRPF Kashmir reviews deployment in south Kashmir

"He gave strategic insights to fortify security measures and maintain operational readiness, ensuring a safer environment," Kashmir Ops Sector, CRPF said in a tweet. Meanwhile, a top CRPF official said that the IG CRPF had been conducting such a comprehensive assessment of the deployment in view of the incidents reported from the south Kashmir district.

"He took a review of the situation in view of these incidents and assessed the overall security measures put in place in these areas," the official said.

He said the thrust was given on the CRPF deployment in view of the recent incidents while deliberations were held on the safety of the CRPF personnel as well.