IG CRPF (KOS) decorated with DGPs Medal & Commendation Certificate

Srinagar: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, decorated Inspector General CRPF (KOS) M. S. Bhatia with DGPs Medal & Commendation Certificate at a function organised at Police Headquarters Srinagar today.

ADGP CRPF, J&K, Nalin Prabhat, ADGP (Hqrs/Coord.) PHQ, M.K Sinha, IGP Hqrs PHQ, B S Tuti, DIG CRPF, Kishore Kumar, AIsG of PHQ, J S Johar and Shri Virinder Singh Manhas and other officers from CRPF and PHQ were present on the occasion.

DGP Dilbag Singh while decorating the officer appreciated his services and said that the officer is dedicated and competent and under his leadership cooperation between the two forces has strengthened. He extended good wishes to the officer for the future.

IGP CRPF (KOS) M S Bhatia a 1993 batch IPS officer has led the CRPF personnel since 2021 in Kashmir.

Pertinent to mention that DGPs Medal & Commendation Certificates are bestowed at the end of each year upon officers and personnel of J&K Police, Army, CAPFs, and civilians for their exemplary services rendered by them during the year.