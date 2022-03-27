IGNOU January 2022 admission session: Last date for submission of online applications extended till April 17

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of online application forms of students for the January 2022 session till April 17 this year.
The regional director IGNOU Kashmir has issued a notification for submission of online application forms for students seeking admission in BSCN and B.Ed programmes through Entrance Test.
“Admission and Re-Registration for Jan 2022 session has been extended up to 31st March 2022,” the notification reads.
The in-charge regional director IGNOU Kashmir Kamlesh Meena said the “World’s Largest Open University” has issued the admission notification for entrance based programmes B.Ed and BSCN which are “very popular and demanding programmes” of the University.
“For these two programmes admissions are done on the basis of entrance tests qualified by the applicants,” the notification reads.
“For the January 2022 session the last date for submission of online application forms is 17th April 2022,” it reads.
The applicants have been advised to submit their application forms through online mode via link https://ignounursing.samarth.edu.in/ for BSCN and https://sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed/ for B.Ed. The applicants are advised to go through on the eligibility criteria laid down for seeking admission in BSCN and B.Ed programme through IGNOU.
“The information regarding the eligibility criteria is available on the official website of IGNOU i.e., www.ignou.ac.in,” the notification reads.
Regional Director, Regional Centre, Srinagar Dr. Kamlesh Meena said that both of the courses were being facilitated by Regional Centre Srinagar.
“The applicants who intend to seek admission are advised to go through eligibility criteria prescribed by IGNOU Headquarters for getting admission in these two offering programmes,” he said.
Kamlesh Meena said the admission and re-registration for January 2022 session has been extended up to March 31 of 2022 in all Bachelors, Masters, Post Graduate Diplomas except (Semester based and certificate programmes).
“The extended date will facilitate the students whose results are yet to be completed from the conventional colleges and also for the learners who could not seek admission due to pandemic situations,” he said.
He said the students can now seek admission for the academic programmes up to March 31 of 2022 through link for fresh admission https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ and for Re-Registration https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/.
Regional Director Srinagar Dr. Kamlesh Meena said the trend of admission in different programmes offered by IGNOU is very satisfactory in comparison to previous sessions.
“The extension in admission date will enhance the enrollment number ratio in Kashmir valley which is an honour to our University to impart education to the masses,” he said.