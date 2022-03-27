IGNOU January 2022 admission session: Last date for submission of online applications extended till April 17

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of online application forms of students for the January 2022 session till April 17 this year.

The regional director IGNOU Kashmir has issued a notification for submission of online application forms for students seeking admission in BSCN and B.Ed programmes through Entrance Test.

“Admission and Re-Registration for Jan 2022 session has been extended up to 31st March 2022,” the notification reads.