IGNOU Sgr participates in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Regional Centre, Srinagar participated in the 5th edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme with the theme of “Pariksha Ki Baat PM Ke Saath” organized by the Ministry of Education (MoE) Government of India.

In the event the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi interacted with Kendriya Vidyala students, parents and teachers of different states and UTs.