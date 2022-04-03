IGNOU Sgr participates in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Regional Centre, Srinagar participated in the 5th edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme with the theme of “Pariksha Ki Baat PM Ke Saath” organized by the Ministry of Education (MoE) Government of India.
In the event the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi interacted with Kendriya Vidyala students, parents and teachers of different states and UTs.
IGNOU regional centre Srinagar gave wide publicity to popularize the importance of this event for youth in promoting and enhancing their confidence and small tips and tricks to skip out from stress and nervousness which students face in academic activities during preparation of exams and practical.
IGNOU Regional centre Srinagar uploaded all event related information on the official website. The event was attended by all staff members and learners in presence of Regional Director Dr. Kamlesh Meena.