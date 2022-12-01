IGNOU to hold term-end exams

Hall tickets have already been issued to the eligible students who had applied for the December 2022 term-end examinations The hall tickets are available on IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in.

"The Students must possess the valid Photo Identity Card issued by the University to appear in the Examination. Mobile phones and any other electronic gadgets are not permitted inside the examination halls.

In case of any query related to examination, the examinees may contact the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar from 09:30 AM to 5:30 PM," said Regional Director, Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar.