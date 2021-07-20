IGP Kashmir promotes 654 officials to their next ranks

Srinagar: On the recommendations of departmental promotion committee Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar has promoted 654 SgCts to the rank of Head Constables having their lien and seniority with Kashmir zone. Besides, 18 Constables have been granted In-Situ promotion after completion of requisite quantum of satisfactory service by them.

IGP Kashmir has felicitated the promoted officials and their families and has expressed hope that they will strive to work hard for the interests of general public in maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the Union Territory of J&K.