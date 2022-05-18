IGP Vijay Kumar urges Kashmiri Pandits not to think of leaving Kashmir

Budgam: Stating that shortcoming related to security grid would be addressed soon, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday urged the Kashmir Pandits not to think of leaving the Kashmir Valley.
Vijay Kumar was talking to Kashmiri Pandits at Sheikpora transit campin Budgam district. The Pandits here have staged a sit-in against the killing of Rahul Bhat.
Bhat was killed last Thursday by terrorists in his office at Chadoora. Bhat alongwith with his wife and daughter were putting up here.
“Terrorists and their handlers across the border were planning to force Kashmiri Pandits to leave the Valley which will be foiled by all means,” he told the protesting Pandits.
The IGP said that every effort to eradicate terrorism is underway. He said two terrorists involved in the killing have already been killed and massive hunt is underway for the third one. “We will eradicate terrorism. You should not think of leaving Kashmir as the same was plan of terrorists and their masters across the border that has to be foiled by all means.”
IGP Kashmir assured protesting Pandits of every help and promised them better and enhanced security cover in near future.
Since the killing of Bhat, Kashmiri Pandits in various parts of Kashmir are holding protests. Jammu and Kashmir administration had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a Deputy Inspector General of Police to probe the incident and inquire into the use of force against Kashmiri Pandits who were protesting against the killing of Rahul Bhat.
On Friday (last), a day after killing of Bhat, police used tear gas against the Kashmiri Pandit employees protesting at the Sheikhpora Pandit Colony against the killing of Bhat. The protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees were demanding transfers to safer places.