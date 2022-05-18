IGP Vijay Kumar urges Kashmiri Pandits not to think of leaving Kashmir

Budgam: Stating that shortcoming related to security grid would be addressed soon, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday urged the Kashmir Pandits not to think of leaving the Kashmir Valley.

Vijay Kumar was talking to Kashmiri Pandits at Sheikpora transit campin Budgam district. The Pandits here have staged a sit-in against the killing of Rahul Bhat.

Bhat was killed last Thursday by terrorists in his office at Chadoora. Bhat alongwith with his wife and daughter were putting up here.

“Terrorists and their handlers across the border were planning to force Kashmiri Pandits to leave the Valley which will be foiled by all means,” he told the protesting Pandits.