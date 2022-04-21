IIM Bangalore faculty delivers special lecture at KU's DMS

Srinagar: Kashmir University's Department of Management Studies (DMS) on Thursday organised a special lecture on “Evolution and Challenges of Business.”
Dr Prateek Raj, faculty IIM Bangalore delivered the lecture which was aimed at highlighting the issues and challenges being faced by the businesses and also provide a brief about the evolution of business.
Dr Prateek dwelt at length on the traditional businesses of Kashmir Valley and highlighted the issues and challenges faced by such businesses.
He also encouraged the students to take entrepreneurship as a career option as the valley has a rich tradition of arts and craft.
"With today's technological interface these crafts can be promoted internationally," he said.
In his welcome address, Prof Iqbal Ahmad Hakim, Head DMS provided a brief about the activities and achievements of the department.
He also highlighted the need for academic and industrial interfaces for making business education more meaningful and result-oriented.
The session was attended by the faculty and students of the department.