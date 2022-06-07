Illegal crusher, hot mix plant sealed in Rajouri

Rajouri: District Administration Rajouri has launched a major crackdown to curb illegal mining practices in Rajouri and violators are being dealt strictly as per the mining norms.

In this connection, an enforcement team conducted a raid at Gambir area and sealed an illegal crusher unit and one hot Mix Plant there.

The whole operation was carried out under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal and District Mineral Officer, Mohammad Naseeb Bajran.