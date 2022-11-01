Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested four persons and seized four vehicles in Budgam.
According to a press note, police received information about illegal extraction of soil from government land at Kanir Chadoora.
Acting swiftly, a police party of Police Station Chadoora raided the specific location and seized three tippers and a JCB machine.
Four persons were arrested and they were identified as Farooq Ahmad son of Atta Mohammad resident of Nambla Baramulla, Nazir Ahmad Sofi son of Mohd Abdullah resident of Hushroo, Reyaz Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rehman Bhat resident of Hushroo and Showkat Ahmad Bhat son of Fayaz Ahmad Bhat resident of Yarikalan Chadoora.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation has been initiated.
Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law.
Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units.