Illegal extraction and transportation of minerals | Police arrest 4 persons, seize vehicles in Baramulla

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested four persons and seized as many vehicles in Baramulla.

According to a press release, a police party of PS Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg seized four vehicles (tippers) and arrested four persons for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Bungam Pariswani Kunzer.

They have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Malik son of Mohammad Akbar Malik, Waseem Ahmad Reshi son of Ali Mohammad Reshi, Gulzar Ahmad Malik son of Abdul Rahman Malik, all residents of Pariswani Kunzer and Farooq Ahmad Ganie son of Mohammad Akbar Ganie resident of Bungam Kunzer.