Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | 2 persons arrested, 2 vehicles seized

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested two persons and seized two vehicles in Kulgam, a press release said.

It added that acting promptly upon a specific information regarding extraction and transportation of minerals at Nallah Munnad, a special team led by SHO Police Station Behibagh raided the specific location.

The team arrested two persons and seized a JCB machine and a tractor for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

The arrested persons have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Khawja son of Ali Mohammad Khawja resident of Poonch and Yawer Ahmad son of Nazir Ahmad resident of Gopalpora.