Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | 2 tractors seized , 2 drivers arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized two tractors and arrested two drivers in Baramulla.

According to a press note, a Police party of POliuce Station (PS) Pattan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan, seized two tractors and arrested their drivers identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Akbar Bhat & Manzoor Ahmad Wani son of Ali Mohd Wani, both residents of Wanigam Bala at Dargam Nallah Palhallan, for their involvement in illegal extraction & transportation of minerals.