Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | 2 tractors seized , 2 drivers arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized two tractors and arrested two drivers in Baramulla.
According to a press note, a Police party of POliuce Station (PS) Pattan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan, seized two tractors and arrested their drivers identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Akbar Bhat & Manzoor Ahmad Wani son of Ali Mohd Wani, both residents of Wanigam Bala at Dargam Nallah Palhallan, for their involvement in illegal extraction & transportation of minerals.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Pattan and investigation has been initiated.
Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units.