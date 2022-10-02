Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | 3 arrested, 3 vehicles seized in Budgam

Srinagar: Acting tough against the elements involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested three persons and seized three vehicles in Budgam.

According to a press note, a police party from Police Station Chadoora intercepted two tippers loaded with illegally extracted soil from Government land at Magraypora Chadoora.

Two accused drivers were arrested and both vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized. Similarly, Police Station Beerwah seized a tractor which was involved in extraction and transportation of minerals from Nalla Sukhnag and also arrested the accused driver on the spot.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered.