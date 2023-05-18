Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | 4 persons arrested, 5 vehicles seized in Kulgam

Srinagar: Continuing its drive against persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police in Kulgam have arrested four persons and seized five vehicles for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, a press release said.

Acting swiftly upon a specific information regarding extraction and transportation of minerals in the jurisdiction of Police Station Qazigund, a Police party of Police Station Qazigund raided the specific location and arrested four persons besides, seized five vehicles ( two tippers, two tractors and a JCB machine) involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals from the Nallah/river at Sandran.

The arrested persons have been identified as Aqib Wani resident of Waphzan Bijbehara, Aijaz Dar resident of Arwani Bijbehara and Idrees Bhat and Rahil Farooq Bhat, both residents of YK Pora.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at police station Qazigund and investigations have been initiated.