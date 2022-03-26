Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | Police arrest 2 in Budgam

A police spokesman said that a police party from police post Humhama at a checkpoint established at Laloo Sheesgari arrested two persons and seized three vehicles (tippers) bearing registration numbers JKO1M-4081, JK02AE-7764, JK04B-3681 involved in illegal extraction and transportation of clay.

However, one unknown driver left his vehicle behind and fled from the spot.

The arrested persons have been identified as Manzoor Ahmed Wani of Bemina and Mohammad Rafiq Mir resident of Sebdan Budgam.