Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | Police arrest 2 persons, seize 2 vehicles in Budgam

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and mining and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested two persons and seized two vehicles in Budgam.

According to a press release, a police party of Police Station Budgam at a checkpoint established at Narkara arrested two persons and seized two vehicles involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

The arrested drivers were subsequently identified as Mohammad Yousuf Reshi son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din resident of Dafpora Budgam and Mohd Younis Hajam son of Ab Gani Hajam resident of Narkara Budgam. They have been shifted to police station.