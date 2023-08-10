Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | Police arrest 3 persons, seize vehicles in Baramulla

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested three persons and seized three vehicles in Baramulla, a press release said.

A police party of Tangmarg seized three vehicles (three tippers) and arrested three drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Shrai-Kulhama Tangmarg. They have been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Khan son of Ali Mohd Khan resident of Check Treran, Showkat Ahmad Parray son of Gh Mohiuddin resident of Kulhama and Abdul Hamid Kumar son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Paraswani Kunzer. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg and investigation has been taken up.