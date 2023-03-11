Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | Police arrest 6 persons, seize 6 vehicles in Baramulla

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested six persons and seized six vehicles in Baramulla.
According to a press note, a police party of Police Post (PP) Delina under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Peerzada Aijaz Ahmad-JKPS seized five tractors and arrested five persons identified as Mashooq Ahmad Sofi , Bilal Ahmad Sofi , Umar Farooq Sofi , Jan Mohammad Sofi and Aijaz Ahmad Sofi, all residents of Juhama at Juhama Baramulla for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.
Similarly, a police party of PP Kungamdara under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohammad Nawaz-JKPS seized a tractor and arrested a driver identified as Sajad Ahmad of Gund-Ibrahim Pattan at Khore Sherabad for his involvement in extraction and transportation of minerals. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigation has been initiated.
Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units, the press note said.