Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | Police arrest 6 persons, seize 6 vehicles in Baramulla

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested six persons and seized six vehicles in Baramulla.

According to a press note, a police party of Police Post (PP) Delina under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Peerzada Aijaz Ahmad-JKPS seized five tractors and arrested five persons identified as Mashooq Ahmad Sofi , Bilal Ahmad Sofi , Umar Farooq Sofi , Jan Mohammad Sofi and Aijaz Ahmad Sofi, all residents of Juhama at Juhama Baramulla for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.