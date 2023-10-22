ILLEGAL EXTRACTION , TRANSPORTATION OF MINERALS | Police seize 3 vehicles, arrests 3 persons in Baramulla

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 3 vehicles and arrested three persons in Baramulla.

A press release said, a police party of Police Station Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Ashfaq Alam-JKPS seized three vehicles (Tippers) and arrested three persons, involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Batpora Kunzer. The accused drivers have been identified as Aijaz Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Khaliq resident of Bungam, Bilal Ahmad Shah son of Abdul Rahman resident of Takia Gonipora and Ghulam Qadir Khan son of Abdul Rahman resident of Mangloora Kunzer. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kunzer and further investigation has been initiated.

Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units, the press release added.