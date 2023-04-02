Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | Police seize 4 vehicles, arrest 4 persons in Awantipora

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized four vehicles and arrested four persons in Awantipora, a press release said.

A police party led by SHO Police Station (PS) Awantipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora i Mumtaz Ali Bhatti-JKPS arrested four persons and seized four vehicles (tippers) involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Hatiwara and Padgampora areas of Awantipora. They were shifted to police station.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Awantipora and further investigation has been initiated.