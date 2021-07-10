Illegal mining, extraction totally banned in Budgam: Govt

Budgam: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza who is also the Chairman District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC) along with SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem Saturday convened a meeting to have firsthand status of violations, illegal extraction of minerals, illegal mining, overcharging on bricks and violation of rates fixed for raw material and processed minerals.
The meeting also took stock of action taken against those involved in illegal mining and overcharging of bricks, besides demolition of illegal brick kilns already notified was also discussed.
During the meeting, the DC once again categorically reiterated that the initiative and the drive launched by the district administration in active support of other stakeholders had a clear resolve and goal to curb the menace of illegal extractions of minerals from auctioned blocks across the district, already notified in different areas.
The DC directed the District Mineral Officer Budgam to remain in touch with concerned SDMs, Tehsildars and SHOs as and when required, besides execute joint enforcement teams who in case of any information could take result oriented action on spot.
He said there should be no leniency or tardy approach from any concerned while attending such urgencies. He said any failure in executing the instructions can have adverse impact on the efficiency of the concerned officer.
The DC said that for the convenience of the general public in case of any complaint or any other issue, they can contact on their respective phone numbers SDM Chadoora 7006370484, SDM Beerwah, Khansahab 9419507089, Tehsildar Budgam 9419007865, Tehsildar Beerwah 7006524244, Tehsildar BK Pora 7006136416, SHO Budgam 7006411196, SHO Khansahab 7006294436, District Mineral Officer Budgam 9906863402.
The DC directed ADC Nasir Ahmad to revisit the status of demolition of illegal brick kilns.
He said as already notified 36 brick kilns across the district were found running unauthorisedly, not following and meeting all requisite parameters and guidelines and thus demolition process shall be initiated immediately.
In addition he also directed to take all necessary action against those involved in overcharging and violating the norms of rates fixed for raw materials, processed minerals and brick loads, lodge FIRs wherever necessary, penalize the offenders, seize vehicles and confiscate them under rule.
The meeting was also attended by all SDMs, Tehsildars, DMO, PCB Officer and other concerned.