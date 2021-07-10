Illegal mining, extraction totally banned in Budgam: Govt

Budgam: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza who is also the Chairman District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC) along with SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem Saturday convened a meeting to have firsthand status of violations, illegal extraction of minerals, illegal mining, overcharging on bricks and violation of rates fixed for raw material and processed minerals.

The meeting also took stock of action taken against those involved in illegal mining and overcharging of bricks, besides demolition of illegal brick kilns already notified was also discussed.

During the meeting, the DC once again categorically reiterated that the initiative and the drive launched by the district administration in active support of other stakeholders had a clear resolve and goal to curb the menace of illegal extractions of minerals from auctioned blocks across the district, already notified in different areas.