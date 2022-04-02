Illegal mining | Police arrest 3 persons, seize 3 tractors in Baramulla

Baramulla: Police in Baramulla have arrested three persons and seized 3 tractors for illegal mining and extraction of minerals.

Officers from PS Pattan alongwith In-charge PP Mirgund under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Shri Mohammad Nawaz Khanday-JKPS arrested three persons and seized 03 tractors involved in illegal mining and extraction of minerals at Flood Spill Channel Baliharan Pattan, Baramulla.

They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.