Illegally constructed property on state land transferred to education deptt

Anantnag: The district administration here on Thursday transfered the illegally constructed property on state land to the department of education.

The order in this regard was passed by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla. .

"In the instant case, a lumberdar, furthering personal interests, had encroached on a piece of Kahcharie land and had illegally erected a building on the said land, "an official said.