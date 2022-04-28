Illegally constructed property on state land transferred to education deptt

Anantnag: The district administration here on Thursday transfered the illegally constructed property on state land to the department of education.
The order in this regard was passed by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla. .
"In the instant case, a lumberdar, furthering personal interests, had encroached on a piece of Kahcharie land and had illegally erected a building on the said land, "an official said.
He said the same building had then been rented out to a government department.
"DC, taking cognisance , has ordered that the building be transferred to Education department," he said.
An official said the, rent received by the lumberdar shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue. The lumberdar has already been terminated.
DC Anantnag has time and again emphasised that government offices shall hire rented accommodations only if no govt accomodation is available.
The title of the rented premises shall be verified by concerned department prior to renting the premises to ensure that no loss to state exchequer is caused by unnecessary renting or renting out illegally raised premises.