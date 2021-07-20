Illicit timber seized in Kupwara, 2 arrested: Police

Kupwara: A load carrier ferrying illicit timber was seized and timber smugglers were arrested in Kralgund area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday, Police said.
Station House Officer (SHO) Kralgund Muhammad Iqbal told Greater Kashmir that Monday night he received a call that a group of thieves are trying to break shutters of some shops in main market Kralgund.
“Soon after the call I along with my escort went to chase them but they managed to flee from the spot,” he said.
Iqbal said that on reaching Gunchabutra crossing, a load carrier (JK09 6340) while coming towards Kralgund was asked to stop.
“During its search, 15 logs of illicit timber were found loaded in it.The driver of the vehicle failed to produce any documents regarding the loaded timber and was subsequently arrested along with another person who was on board with him,” he said.