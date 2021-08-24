IMPARD organises interactive session for JKAS probationers

“These steps should be treated as a yardstick of effective governance and should be analysed for its efficient functioning and transparency. The government is committed to zero-tolerance against corruption,” he said and deliberated on various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Jain highlighted the different sides of preventive vigilance like transparency in recruitment, doing away with interviews, departmental vigilance officers, LPGDBT, DBT, and transparency in tendering process.

He also laid emphasis on the punitive side of it like the constitution of investigating agencies like CBI, ACBs across all states and union territories.

Jain said that these were tools for empowering the citizens of the country and making them aware about the progress and prospects of the administration.

He advised the JKAS officers to contribute in this direction by creating awareness among the masses and de-concentrating power.

Jain told the officers that the need of the hour was constant research for improving the functioning of the departments by taking measures which would reduce corruption.

DG IMPARD, Saurabh Bhagat highlighted the role of IMPARD in organising training programmes and interactive sessions which are useful for budding officers in the field.