IMPARD to conduct online training scheduled up to Feb 15

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration, and Rural Development (IMPARD) Monday announced that all the training programmes scheduled up to February 15, 2022, would be held in online mode with immediate effect.
“Given the present circumstances of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in J&K, it is hereby ordered that all the training programmes scheduled up to February 15, 2022, at J&K IMPARD, Srinagar, and Jammu should be held in online mode with immediate effect,” reads an order of Deputy Director IMPARD. “This will include the ongoing Secretariat Assistants Training Programme as well.”
GNS