IMPARD to conduct online training scheduled up to Feb 15

“Given the present circumstances of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in J&K, it is hereby ordered that all the training programmes scheduled up to February 15, 2022, at J&K IMPARD, Srinagar, and Jammu should be held in online mode with immediate effect,” reads an order of Deputy Director IMPARD. “This will include the ongoing Secretariat Assistants Training Programme as well.”

GNS