Impersonator arrested in Baramulla: Police

Baramulla: The Baramulla police arrested a person impersonating law enforcement officials and scamming innocent citizens in Kunzar area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday.

The arrested person has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani a resident of Barzulla Dhobivan, Tangmarg.

While giving details, a police official said that following the investigation, it surfaced that the accused had been operating under false pretenses, presenting himself as both a Sub-Inspector and a DSP, in order to deceive individuals.