Impersonator arrested in Baramulla: Police

Baramulla: The Baramulla police arrested a person impersonating law enforcement officials and scamming innocent citizens in Kunzar area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday.
The arrested person has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani a resident of Barzulla Dhobivan, Tangmarg.
While giving details, a police official said that following the investigation, it surfaced that the accused had been operating under false pretenses, presenting himself as both a Sub-Inspector and a DSP, in order to deceive individuals.
He said through his deceitful scheme, the accused managed to fraudulently extract a sum of Rs 90,000 from one of the complainant.
The official said that police was able to recover and seize Rupees 40,000 of the ill-gotten funds, which were earned through various fraudulent activities from the arrested person.
The Kunzar police has registered a case vide an FIR No. 83/2023 U/S 419,420 IPC in PS Kunzer.