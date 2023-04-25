Implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyan-Catch the Rain reviewed

Kulgam: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting of officers to review the implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyan, (Catch the Rain) in the district.

During the meeting, the DC instructed concerned to visit springs and tube wells which are source to various drinking water schemes to find out the requisite interventions for sustainability of these Water resources and to formulate comprehensive and meticulous plan.

Dr Bilal stressed on the need for making extra efforts for water conservation and rainwater harvesting.

He also called for advance planning to catch the rain under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan and efficient water management.