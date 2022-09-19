Important constitutional question of legality of repeal of Article 370 be better left to SC: Ashok Bhan

Question is whether the Kashmir’s political leadership is honest in its efforts to build a narrative that is in peoples interests,” Bhan said.

He added that PAGD is vocally demanding restoration of Article 370 and say that the abrogation is per se illegal and unconditional. “Supreme Court is examining the constitutional validity of abrogation and simultaneously the peoples movement in Kashmir is also a challenge to legality of the abrogation,”he said.

Bhan stated that on the other side Ghulam Nabi Azad who recently quit Congress after having been part of UPA Government and Congress Working Committee for more than four decades has ventured to politically test his waters in J&K for his political future

“He launched a narrative that restoration of Article 370 is impossible as long as BJP is in power and till the anti BJP dispensation takes over the central government and muster two third majority in the parliament. Therefore misleading the people for an unachievable objective amounts to further compound the miseries of the common people, “ Bhan said.