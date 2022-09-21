In 8 years, J&K Women Helpline receives over 1.26 lakh distress calls

Srinagar: The Women Helpline in Jammu and Kashmir has received more than a lakh crisis calls in the past eight years.

The official data accessed by Greater Kashmir informs that a total of 1,26,457 calls have been made to the 181 hotline.

The majority of the calls are about harassment, abuse, dowry, and domestic violence faced by women in Kashmir.

To assist women in need, the government launched the 181 hotline in all states in 2013.