In a first, advanced laparoscopic surgery conducted at MCCH Anantnag

Anantnag: The doctors at the Maternity and Children Care Hospital (MCCH), an associated hospital of the Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag conducted an advanced laparoscopic surgery of a woman diagnosed with a complex ovarian cyst.

This was the first such procedure in the hospital and the medics term it as a major initiative in improving patient care.

“The patient was complaining of severe abdominal pain and the subsequent investigations revealed she had complex ovarian cyst (partially endometrioma and partially dermoid) 15 sq cm in size,” said Dr Syed Nawaz, an Associate Professor at GMC Anantnag.