In a first, advanced laparoscopic surgery conducted at MCCH Anantnag

Anantnag: The doctors at the Maternity and Children Care Hospital (MCCH), an associated hospital of the Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag conducted an advanced laparoscopic surgery of a woman diagnosed with a complex ovarian cyst.
This was the first such procedure in the hospital and the medics term it as a major initiative in improving patient care.
“The patient was complaining of severe abdominal pain and the subsequent investigations revealed she had complex ovarian cyst (partially endometrioma and partially dermoid) 15 sq cm in size,” said Dr Syed Nawaz, an Associate Professor at GMC Anantnag.
Nawaz is heading the department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at MCCH.
He said the patient was successfully operated upon by a team of specialist doctors through minimal access surgical procedure and with less post-operative complication and early recovery,
“The endometrioma can lead to infertility,” Dr Nawaz said.
The surgical team was led by Dr Nawaz along with Dr Masrat, Dr Shaheen, Dr Umar and, and Dr Rehana.
The anesthesia team consisted of Dr Riyaz and Dr Aasif.
“The advanced laparoscopic surgical equipment by Stryker Michigan USA, one of the best brands in the world in this segment, was procured in the shortest possible time by Principal GMC Anantnag Dr Tariq Qureshi with the support of Medical Superintendent (MS) MMABM Associated Hospital and Deputy MS MCCH Associated Hospital, GMC Anantnag,” Medical Faculty Forum (MFF) in its statement said.
It said that such an advanced facility had been started despite huge space constraints at MCCH Sherbagh.
“The facility will prove extremely beneficial to the people of south Kashmir in the absence of which they had to travel to higher centers within and outside Kashmir,” the statement said.