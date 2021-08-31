In a first, top security officers reach out to families of active militants

Army Tuesday released a statement in this connection that said: “GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey along with GOC Victor Force Maj Gen Rashim Bali and IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar addressed the 83 family members of active terrorists at Shopian and urged them to guide their wards back into society. GOC 15 Corps while addressing the family members of the active terrorists reiterated that the security forces are committed to take surrenders even during active operations. All assistance will be provided to the misguided youth in enabling them to surrender and the security forces will work with these youth to address their concerns and assist them in joining the mainstream.”

According to the statement, the GOC Chinar Corps also urged the families, especially the parents, to appeal to their wards to shun the path of violence and return home.

“He reaffirmed the commitment of the security forces to maintaining peace in Kashmir. The interaction was intended to instill confidence and convey the intent of the security forces amongst the families of the active terrorists,” the statement said. “Societal and family support can wean the men away from the path of violence and death. The security forces are focusing on the ‘terrorists without weapons’, who sustain and handle terror activities. The overall aim is to break the cycle of violence.”