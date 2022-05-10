In absence of irrigation canal orchardists suffer in Shopian village

Shopian: Muhammad Ashraf, an orchardist from Narwaw village of South Kashmir's Shopian district works hard to irrigate his apple farm sprawling over eight kanals of land.

He uses at least two water pumps and hard suction hose pipes to drift water from a canal flowing nearly 300 meters from his orchard.

Like Ashraf, scores of other farmers in the area have to press the water pumps into service to irrigate their apple orchards in absence of canal irrigation.