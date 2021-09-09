In Anantnag CCTV cameras to be installed at busy market places

“The proprietors of the shopping malls, complexes and all other business establishments including hotels, restaurants, and clinics, nursing homes, and hospitals should ensure the installation of CCTVs in and around their buildings,” the order reads.

It has also asked the public and private sector banks, insurance companies, and all central government departments to install CCTVs in and around their offices.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 CRPC, the district and sectoral heads of all departments and organisations should ensure the installation of their offices in and outside their offices,” the order said.

It said that the municipal councils and committees should ensure the installation of CCTVs in offices as well as busy market places, bus stations, and at entry free collection check posts.

“The installation of CCTV in public places has proved to be a deterrent, which not only prevents crimes like thefts, burglary, and eve-teasing but, at times, is useful in safeguarding the lives and property of the public,” reads an order.

It revealed that the data storage capacity of CCTVs should be a minimum of 15 days and provided to law enforcement agencies if and when needed.

“The CCTV HDD storage device should be always kept available for the monitoring of law enforcement agencies as and when requisitioned,” the order reads.