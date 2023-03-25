In Ramadhan, soaring prices of eatables worry consumers in Shopian

Shopian: The prices of essential items in south Kashmir’s Shopian district have risen significantly following the beginning of Ramadhan, leaving thousands of consumers distraught.
Many consumers told Greater Kashmir that the prices of vegetables, fruits, and mutton went through the roof with the beginning of Ramadhan.
“The prices of vegetables were around 30-40 percent low merely a day before Ramadan”, said Basharat Ahmad, a distressed consumer.
Ahmad said that he failed to understand what spurred the increase in commodity prices during the Ramdhan.
According to the consumers, peas are being sold at Rs 80 per kg while beans and tomatoes are priced at Rs 80 and Rs 50 per kg respectively.
“We are compelled to purchase mutton at least Rs 70 per kg higher than the prices fixed by the government”, said the consumers, adding that the prices of dates and other fruits have also spiraled.
They said that soaring prices of eatables during the Ramadhan have turned into a pattern that is witnessed every year.
The consumers alleged that in absence of proper market checking, the vegetable and fruit sellers were charging exorbitant prices.
Executive Officer, Municipal Council Shopian ( MCS), Suhail Malik told Greater Kashmir that they have already stepped up the market checking process.
“Our market checking squad is going to carry out such checks more rigorously in the coming days”, he added.
Meanwhile, joint teams of MCS and the enforcement wing of FCS & CA carried out market checking in the town.
Asadullah, secretary MCS apprised that fines were imposed on the errant shopkeepers during the checking.