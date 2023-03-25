In Ramadhan, soaring prices of eatables worry consumers in Shopian

Shopian: The prices of essential items in south Kashmir’s Shopian district have risen significantly following the beginning of Ramadhan, leaving thousands of consumers distraught.

Many consumers told Greater Kashmir that the prices of vegetables, fruits, and mutton went through the roof with the beginning of Ramadhan.

“The prices of vegetables were around 30-40 percent low merely a day before Ramadan”, said Basharat Ahmad, a distressed consumer.

Ahmad said that he failed to understand what spurred the increase in commodity prices during the Ramdhan.