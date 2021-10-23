Inaugurating flights, cosmetic steps, won't address actual problem in J&K: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating international flights and medical colleges were cosmetic steps that would not address the “actual” problem in Jammu and Kashmir.

She said ideally the home minister's visit should have been preceded by a follow up on assurances given to the leaders of J&K during the All-Party Meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June this year.