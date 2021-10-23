Inaugurating flights, cosmetic steps, won't address actual problem in J&K: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating international flights and medical colleges were cosmetic steps that would not address the “actual” problem in Jammu and Kashmir.
She said ideally the home minister's visit should have been preceded by a follow up on assurances given to the leaders of J&K during the All-Party Meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June this year.
“HM inaugurating international flights from Srinagar and laying the foundation of new medical colleges isn't new. Half a dozen medical colleges were sanctioned by the UPA government and are functional now. Post Article 370 abrogation and an engineered crisis, J&K has been thrown into chaos,” Mufti said in a series of tweets.
She said that the Centre should address the real problems to provide a sense of relief to the people.
“This crisis is of GOI’s making and instead of reaching out they opted for cosmetic steps that don't address the actual problem. Ideally, HM’s visit should have been preceded by following up on PM’s assurances post the All-Party Meeting," Mehbooba said.
“CBMs such as lifting the siege that J&K has been put under since 2019, releasing prisoners, ending the harassment people here face on a daily basis, taking tangible steps to revive the economy especially horticulture would have provided a sense of relief,” she said.
“Contrary to that, prior to Shah’s visit, 700 civilians were detained, booked under the Public Safety Act and many shifted to jails outside Kashmir,” the former chief minister said. “Such oppressive steps further vitiate an already tense atmosphere. Normalcy acrobatics are in full swing while reality is denied and obfuscated.”