INC rally at SK Stadium | Traffic diversions in Srinagar today

Srinagar: In view of the rally being organised by Indian National Congress at S.K Cricket Stadium Sonwar here, Traffic Police has issued traffic diversion plan.

SSP Traffic Srinagar in an advisory said participants are advised to adopt the following traffic diversions in view of large number of vehicles expected to enter Srinagar City from various routes towards the venue.

“Rally bound vehicles travelling from South Kashmir (Anantnag, Pulwama, Awantipora, Shopian) shall adopt Panthachowk – Athwajan – Batwara Route for reaching the venue. Cut off for such vehicles will be at Kendriya Vidyalya Shivpora Srinagar (parking inside Kendriya Vidyalya). Other private and commercial vehicles, travelling towards Srinagar shall preferably adopt Panthachowk-Nowgam-Sanatnagar route. Rally bound vehicles from Budgam shall adopt Hyderpora – Rambagh – Tulsibagh - Pr.Convent route. Cut off for such vehicles will be at Presentation Convent School,” it said.