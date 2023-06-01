Incessant rains, hailstorm leave apple farmers in distress

"The symptoms of scab have begun appearing on leaves and fruit in some areas", said Ahmad. He said that the farming community is in utter distress. "Earlier many hailstorm spells in the area had damaged the crop", said Ahmad.

Pertinently, last month a few spells of hailstorm lashed several parts of south Kashmir, knocking down the fruit and stripping the trees of leaves. Many farmers from Pulwama and Anantnag said that the incessant rains affected their apple farms. "There is much moisture in our farms that could result in scab", they said.

In neighbouring Kulgam district where hail pellets last month spelt doom for apple orchards in several village like Mandobal, Manzgam, Rewatan, Korel and Tangamarg villages, the continuous rains are set to cause further damage to the orchards.

Tariq Rasool, senior scientist SKUAST, Kashmir said that the rains predisposes apple fruit to scab. He said that under rainy condition it becomes very difficult to manage the scab disease. Tariq said that continuous rains could also affect the size of fruit and may spur apple drop.