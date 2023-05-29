Inclement weather forecast in till June 2

Srinagar: The weather was dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Monday that intermittent light to moderate rain is likely to occur towards late afternoon or evening which can continue till June 2.

"Intermittent light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are very likely to occur towards late afternoon and evening at many places in J&K today," a Meteorological (MeT) Department statement said.