Inclement weather plays spoiler in Gurez

Bandipora: Some schools in Gurez Valley did not reopen due to the inclement weather as several students and school staff awaits being airlifted from other parts of the north Kashmir’s Bandipora district while the road to Gurez remains closed.

The schools in Tulail and other parts of Gurez Valley wore a deserted look.

“Though there are some locally stationed teachers who live near schools, the majority of the staff is not in or from Gurez,” said Abdul Raheem, a local Sarpanch.