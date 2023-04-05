Incomplete formalities delay handing over custody of ‘conman’ to Gujarat Police

Srinagar: The incomplete formalities by the team of Gujarat Police which arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday has delayed handing over custody of the Gujarat conman, Kiran Patel by Srinagar central Jail authorities to the team.
A top official said the team from Gujarat Police, which arrived on Tuesday, had come with an order from Gujarat Court and were at Srinagar Court on Wednesday to complete the formalities for taking over the custody of the conman.
"But the Court did not issue any order today and the jail authorities also refused to hand over the custody of Kiran Patel to Gujarat Police," the official said.
He said the team is staying in Kashmir to complete the formalities. "Decision to hand over custody of Gujarat conman will be taken once the team completes all the formalities," the official said.
Earlier, the Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh stated that Jammu and Kashmir Police will cooperate with the Gujarat Police for taking over custody of Gujarat conman Kiran patel, after following proper procedure as per law.
Gujarat Police has earlier claimed to arrest Kiran Patel in case he gets released from J&K Police, owing to complaints registered against him in various cities of Gujarat.
As already reported by Greater Kashmir, there are already three cases registered against Kiran Patel in Gujarat and a fresh case was registered by Crime Branch in Gujarat against conman Kiran Patel, who was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in Kashmir.
J&K Police has registered an FIR No 19 of 2023 against him at Police Station Nishat for criminal intention and indulging in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir and by employing a high degree of forged means. Recently, Patel was sent for judicial custody and is currently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.
Meanwhile an official said that J&K Police was not willing to hand over custody of Kiran Patel in view of the public perception that the cases registered against Kiran Patel will be hushed up and forgotten after he is shifted back to Gujarat. "J&K Police wants to counter this narrative and complete all the investigations," the official said.
The official said that the Srinagar Police Chief did not meet the Police team of Gujarat which arrived in Valley on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal told Greater Kashmir that he did not see the Police team of Gujarat which had arrived in Kashmir to take custody of Kiran Patel.
While the J&K Police is already investigating the conman case, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on March 29 ordered an inquiry to probe into various aspects related to visits of Kiran Patel to Kashmir during the past months and security arrangements made during his visit.
As per the government order, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has been appointed as inquiry officer to inquire into the matter.
"The inquiry officer shall identify the lapses on the part of the Officers and officials concerned and submit a detailed report within one week," reads an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal.