Incomplete formalities delay handing over custody of ‘conman’ to Gujarat Police

Srinagar: The incomplete formalities by the team of Gujarat Police which arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday has delayed handing over custody of the Gujarat conman, Kiran Patel by Srinagar central Jail authorities to the team.

A top official said the team from Gujarat Police, which arrived on Tuesday, had come with an order from Gujarat Court and were at Srinagar Court on Wednesday to complete the formalities for taking over the custody of the conman.

"But the Court did not issue any order today and the jail authorities also refused to hand over the custody of Kiran Patel to Gujarat Police," the official said.

He said the team is staying in Kashmir to complete the formalities. "Decision to hand over custody of Gujarat conman will be taken once the team completes all the formalities," the official said.