Increase in retirement age of SKUAST-K faculty from 62 to 65 years sought

Srinagar: SSTA, SKUAST-Kashmir, has demanded enhancement in the retirement age of University faculty members from 62 to 65 years.

Referring to G.B. Pant University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Central Universities of Jammu and Kashmir, President SSTA, Dr. Javeed Ahmad Mugloo pointed out that these universities have taken the lead in increasing the age of superannuation of their faculty to 65 years in tune with the recommendations of University Grants Commission (UGC). He further said that State Universities are accepting all UGC requirements/regulations including qualification laid down for various posts.

“The age of superannuation of University teachers falling under different UTs in India had already been enhanced to 65 years,” he said.