INDEF to hold its first-ever meet in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Indian Engineers Federation (INDEF) will hold its first ever meet in Srinagar on 17 and June 18.

The Indian Engineers Federation, an amalgam of 42 associations, federations of in-service graduate engineers of various States, UTs and Centre will hold its midterm council meet for the first time ever in Srinagar, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Engineers Graduate Association(JKCEGA) said.