INDEF to hold its first-ever meet in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Indian Engineers Federation (INDEF) will hold its first ever meet in Srinagar on 17 and June 18.
The Indian Engineers Federation, an amalgam of 42 associations, federations of in-service graduate engineers of various States, UTs and Centre will hold its midterm council meet for the first time ever in Srinagar, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Engineers Graduate Association(JKCEGA) said.
The INDEF which represents around two lakh graduate engineers in the country, has been functioning since 1983 and is registered under Societies Act 1860 having its headquarters at 174 D, Pocket C, Sidharth Extension, New Delhi.
The INDEF coordinates with all the States, Central Associations through its six regional federations. Five regional federations consist of State service Associations based in geographical areas like Eastern, Western, Southern, Northern and North-Eastern and the sixth one is meant for central services.