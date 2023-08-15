Independence Day celebrated across Kashmir hospitals

Srinagar: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Srinagar on Tuesday celebrated 77th Independence Day with enthusiasm at its office in Bemina where Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather unfurled the tricolor.

The function was attended by the Deputy Directors, chief accounts officer, Assistant Directors, Epidemiologist Kashmir, CMO Srinagar, DHO Srinagar, all staff members of DHSK, doctors, and scores of paramedics from all districts of Kashmir valley

On the occasion, Dr Mushtaq appreciated the health department and health workers for their meritorious services.

Later, Director Health Services Kashmir distributed promotion orders to various categories of employees.

Pertinently these promotions have been done after 14 long years in the department. The employees hailed and thanked the Director for this gift on the occasion of Independence Day.

Colourful cultural programmes were presented which enthralled the participants

.