INDIA-PAKISTAN T20 WORLD CUP MATCH | 2 cases registered against MBBS students under UAPA

Srinagar: For “celebrating” the win of Pakistan against India in the T20 world cup match in Dubai on Sunday, J&K Police registered two separate FIRs under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the students of the two medical colleges in Srinagar.
The FIRs were lodged after the news of the celebrations went viral on social media with many across the country demanding that the students be sacked.
“Two FIRs have been registered and investigations taken up,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Zone, Vijay Kumar said.
Police said that the cases under Section 13 of UAPA, 105-A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered at Police Station Soura and Karan Nagar.
They said that the FIRs state that on Sunday night after Pakistan’s T20 match victory over India, students pursuing MBBS and other degrees residing in hostels of two Government Medical Colleges raised slogans and burst firecrackers.
They said that in this connection, cases were registered and investigations taken up.
The sources said that so far nobody had been named in the cases and both were open FIRs.
“We are checking the veracity of videos and other things,” officials said. “The investigations have been taken up.”
This is not the first time that Pakistan or other teams winning a cricket match against India has led to FIRs in Kashmir.
A cricket match between India and West Indies also became the epicenter of a crisis in NIT Srinagar in 2016 when Kashmiri students celebrated India’s defeat amid pro-West Indies slogans.