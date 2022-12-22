India played crucial role in development of African continent: Ex-Ambassador

Ganderbal: Former Indian Diplomat, Ambassador, A. R. Ghanshyam, Thursday said that since independence, India has always played a positive and crucial role in the overall development of the African continent, particularly in the important sectors of education and health.

“Keeping in view the challenges and issues still confronted by the African nations vis-à-vis important sectors of health, education and agriculture. India can still play a pivotal and significant role and help Africa in overcoming these challenges,” A R Ghanshyam, said while delivering a lecture “Africa: Continent of the Future,” under India @75: Videsh Niti Distinguished Lecture Series, to the faculty and students of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) at Tulmulla Campus here. The lecture, organised by the Department of Politics and Governance, was attended by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examinations and Dean School of Legal Studies, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Finance Officer and Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Deans of other Schools, Coordinators of Department of Politics and Governance, Dr. Himabindu M. and Department of Law, Mr. Bilal Ahmad Ganaie, faculty members, research scholars and students from the department of Politics and Governance and Law.

Ambassador A R Ghanshyam, said the African nations have abundant natural resources including minerals, precious metals and Uranium, which needs to be tapped. “Africa could become one of the leading economies in near future, if the resources are utilised to its full potential,” he said, adding the African union is already working hard on agenda 2063 and have formulated a roadmap to achieve the required goals and target. He said that Africa has the majority of the young population and could become the “Youngest Continent” of the world in near future.